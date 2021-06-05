Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.87.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $69.52 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.