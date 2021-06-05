Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

MS opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $94.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.