Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,325.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,468.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.52 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4,275.41 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

