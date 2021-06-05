Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 148.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.