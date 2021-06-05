Atria Investments LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

