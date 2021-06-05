Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

