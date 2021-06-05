Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,577 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,850,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 908,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $542,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BATS:BBJP opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.