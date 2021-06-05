Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,014 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

VOE opened at $145.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

