Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,086 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $547,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Fastenal by 372.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.07 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.