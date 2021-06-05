Atria Investments LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Analog Devices by 41.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,941,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 61.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

