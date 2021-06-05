Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

