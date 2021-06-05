Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Shares of REGN opened at $511.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

