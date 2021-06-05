Atria Investments LLC Sells 22,821 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

A stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

