Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie cut their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

