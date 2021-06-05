Atria Investments LLC Sells 37,125 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,125 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77.

