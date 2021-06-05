Atria Investments LLC Sells 37,168 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,168 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

SCHE opened at $33.52 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

