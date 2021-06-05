Atria Investments LLC Sells 9,311 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,070 shares of company stock worth $97,096,386 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

