Atria Investments LLC Takes $3.71 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

