Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,171,000 after purchasing an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,003,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,438,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $137.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

