AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,160,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,718,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

