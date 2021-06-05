Aua Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $272.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.