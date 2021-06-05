Aurora (AOA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $820,642.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $820,642.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00113450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.01018934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.37 or 0.10089595 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

