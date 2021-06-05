Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.76 ($85.60).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDA. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NDA opened at €79.14 ($93.11) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €51.62 ($60.73) and a 12-month high of €80.32 ($94.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

