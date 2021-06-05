AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,544 shares of company stock valued at $60,370,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.