Autonio Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $375,906.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00244476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01120963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.94 or 0.99634216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,788,142 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.