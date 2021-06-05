Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Hits $83.55 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $17.87 or 0.00049345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $83.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00266714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039982 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 384,859,375 coins and its circulating supply is 130,693,340 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

