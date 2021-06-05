Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $154.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.75 million. Avalara posted sales of $116.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $921,267.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,949,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,851 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,319. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.97. Avalara has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.