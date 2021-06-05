Aventus (AVT) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $1,793.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.85 or 0.01003492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.58 or 0.09907924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053445 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

