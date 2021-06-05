Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

AXLA opened at $3.26 on Friday. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

