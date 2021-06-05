AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 645 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,275.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

