Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

AZRE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $915.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

