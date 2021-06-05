Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.90. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$38.03, with a volume of 61,256 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.54.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.46%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

