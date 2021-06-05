Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 7,557 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

VEU opened at $65.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

