Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after acquiring an additional 358,829 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Exponent by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $10,016,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.