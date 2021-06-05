Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $1,158,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

