Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 3,715 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

