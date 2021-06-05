Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,944 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $254.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

