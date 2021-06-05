Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $5.65 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

