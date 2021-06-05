Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,385,052 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $35,069,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $39,001,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

