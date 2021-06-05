Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Balchem worth $44,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Balchem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $6,050,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Balchem by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.