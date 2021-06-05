Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Balchem worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Balchem by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Balchem by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.81 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

