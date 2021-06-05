Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

