bAlpha Price Down 44.6% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $103.91 or 0.00291556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

