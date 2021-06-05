Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.05 on Friday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $914.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $14,282,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $8,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

