BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce sales of $113.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.50 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $456.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $449.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $77.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $541,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,942,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

