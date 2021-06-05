Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.53% of Bank of Montreal worth $307,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 483,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

