Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) vs. Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Financial Survey

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acerinox and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 0.39% 3.51% 1.23% Bankinter N/A -4.83% -0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acerinox and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bankinter 3 4 1 0 1.75

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acerinox and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.33 billion 0.70 $56.03 million $0.19 36.16 Bankinter $2.16 billion 2.22 $616.74 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acerinox.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Acerinox pays out 115.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Acerinox beats Bankinter on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs. Its Long Stainless Steel Products segment provides angles, bars, black bar, cold rolled and hot rolled reinforcement bar, color coated wire, hexagonal wire rod, hot rolled reinforcement coil, peeled bar, profiles, reinforcement wire, wires, and wire rods. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable funds, investment funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; retirement funds and regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration; switch; asset management; accounts management; and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it holds and purchases securities; issues debt securities; operates as special purpose vehicle; and operates as a credit institution. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 388 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental EspaÃ±ol, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

