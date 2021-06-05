Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 12,740 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $59.00 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,756,071 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

