Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Fortinet by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $221.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

