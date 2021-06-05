Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 9,967 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 343.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $208,112.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Insiders have sold a total of 203,576 shares of company stock worth $28,193,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

ZEN stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

